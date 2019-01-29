close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
January 29, 2019

Peshawar Zalmi to host football league in Pakistan

Sports

January 29, 2019

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi has announced a plan to conduct a football league in Pakistan following its chairman Javed Afridi’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who assured him of full support.

Afridi talked to Khan about the current state of sports affairs in the country.He informed the PM about a football league that Peshawar Zalmi would hold in collaboration with TSG, a British company.The PM promised full support for the league. He applauded the Zalmi Foundation’s efforts with respect to Zalmi Madrasa League and Zalmi School League.

Head of TSG Group Ahmer Kunwar was also present during the meeting. TSG Group recently brought Brazil’s football star Ricardo Kaka and Portugal’s Luis Figo to launch World Soccer Stars event, which will be held in April.

