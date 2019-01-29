Ahmad stuns Junaid in Rashidabad Junior Squash

KARACHI: Ahmad Hassan stunned third seed Junaid Khan in the main round of 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship in Rashidabad, TandoAllahayar.

Unseeded Ahmad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated third seed Junaid from Pakistan Air Force 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8 in the first round of under-19 category.

In other matches of the category, top seed Zeeshan Zaib from KP beat Rafi Khan from Sindh 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 and Moaz Khan from Punjab defeated Shahab Khan from Punjab 2-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8.

Saqib Iqbal from PAF beat Atif Malik from Punjab 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 and fourth seed Shehzad Ali Khan from Punjab defeated M Usman from Punjab 11-8, 11-3, 12-10.

Naveed Rehman from Sindh thrashed Qasim Noorani from KP 11-3, 11-5, 11-1 and Hamza Sharif from PAF smashed Malik Abdul Moiz from Punjab 11-4, 11-1, 11-5. Second seed Uzair Shaukat from PAF beat Danish from KP 11-7, 11-4, 11-2.

In the first round of under-13 category, top seed Anas Bukhari from Punjab won against Abdullah Nawaz from KP 11-8, 9-11, 11-2, 15-13. M Ali from Sindh beat Majid Ahmed from KP 11-8, 11-3, 13-11; Zuraiz Naeem from Punjab defeated Shameer Shams from Sindh 11-2, 11-0, 11-1; third seed Humam Ahmed from PAF thrashed Varun Asif from Punjab 11-5, 11-4, 11-7.

Fourth seed Sakhiullah Tareen from PAF thrashed Shayan Ali from KP 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 and Mehmood Mehboob from Punjab defeated Mustafa Altaf from Sindh 11-6, 11-8, 11-8. Saboor Khan from PAF won against Umer Arshad from Punjab 9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 and second seed M Hanif (PAF) smashed Horaira Khan from PAF 11-4, 11-7, 11-9.

In the first round of under-11 category, top seed M Zaman from Sindh thrashed Zohaib Khan from Sindh 11-3, 11-0, 11-6 and Ibrahim Zaib from PAF smashed Haseeb Khan from Sindh 11-1, 11-1, 11-1.

Abdullah Arslan from Punjab beat Ahad Khan from KP 16-14, 11-2, 11-4 and third seed Saim Asif from Punjab overpowered Huzaifa Shahid from Sindh 11-7, 4-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Fourth seed Adnan Zaman from Sindh beat Abdul Ahad from Sindh 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 and Ubaidullah Afzal from KP won against Usman Tahir from Punjab 11-3, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4.

Azaan Ali from Punjab thrashed Haris Khan Khaleel from Sindh 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 and second seed Saifullah Tareen from PAF smashed Hamza Sohail Qaiser from Punjab 11-3, 11-0, 11-6.