Mon Jan 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2019

Hundreds suffer from leishmania in Bajaur

Peshawar

KHAR: Hundreds of people, including women and children, are suffering from leishmania in various areas in the Bajaur district.

The patients complained that there was an acute shortage of the vaccine at the hospitals in Bajaur to vaccinate the people against the disease.

The people lamented that the Health Department had not taken any step to provide treatment to the patients. Wazir Khan Safi, the district surgeon, confirmed that 531 leishmania patients had been registered so far.

He acknowledged the shortage of vaccine and said that a demand had been forwarded to the officials concerned for the availability of vaccines and medicines.

