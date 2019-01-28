‘PTI not to be allowed in NA sessions if Shahbaz not permitted’

SUKKUR: Senior PPP leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday threatened the PTI government that if the Leader of the Opposition was not produced in the National Assembly, the prime minister and the cabinet cannot be able to attend the session.

Talking to the media persons in Sukkur, Syed Khursheed Shah said the parliament could not function without the opposition leader and NA session could not be commenced if opposition leader’s production order is cancelled. He said the PTI government wants to run a parliament without any opposition.

PPP’s senior leader said it’s the parliamentarians’ responsibility to guard the institution and take decisions to create harmony as well as strengthening democracy. He said the nation took the PM’s statement wrong as he announced to demolish five million houses rather his former promise to construct the same number of houses for the poor.

Khrusheed Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan is still playing cricket and not taking the politics seriously despite the poor financial situation of the country. He said if the government wants accountability, it should hold its ministers accountable first.

Shah said the attitude of the PTI ministers towards the opposition was not good while the PM’s smile over such ugly behaviour is no more acceptable. He recalled Imran Khan is the same person, who promised the nation to commit suicide but not to bow against any pressure. He said the PTI may not complete its tenure because of the lack of seriousness though the opposition wanted the government to complete its tenure.

The PPP senior leader said his party has no concern over the regularisation of PM’s personal residence in Bani Gala. He, however said have concerns over the demolition of the poor’s houses and termed it a double-standard.

Khursheed Shah said the PPP is not afraid of accountability but it should be carried across-the-board, adding that the PM Imran Khan is still unaware of his responsibilities and duties. He said the government has no policy or development programme for the betterment of the country.

The PPP leader said the mini budget is more to suppress the poor and purely went in favour of industrialists and capitalists. He said the industrialists were exploiting the fundamental rights of the labourers, but being facilitated in the mini budget.