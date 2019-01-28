A dangerous law

The approval of a bill creating a new 'Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority' by the federal government raises alarm bells about the future of media freedom in the country. The bill would not only bring print, electronic and digital media under one regulatory body, it would also introduce the same code of conduct for all. This is particularly worrying since social media has given a voice to people who were previously excluded from public debate. Already we have seen reports recently of Twitter users receiving notices informing them that their tweets are in violation of Pakistani law even though it is not explained which laws are being breached.

It is in such an overall environment that the PMRA law is being introduced, leaving many unable to ignore the nagging feeling that the PMRA too is just another way to stifle criticism and free speech. Indeed, these are the concerns voiced by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society and the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, which have termed these measures against the spirit of the constitution and reminiscent of Ayub Khan's draconian Press and Publications Ordinance. The two media bodies have also said that the existing media regulatory laws in the country, which will be annulled should the PMRA be approved by parliament, had been made in consultation between the government and media while this new body is being created unilaterally.

While the complete draft law has not been seen by many stakeholders -- the government having had the cabinet approve the law before any debate or discussion with stakeholders -- those that have read the law say it does not inspire much confidence (in fact, the word 'dangerous' has been used by many). First off, if the government absolutely had to create a new media regulatory authority, its priority should have been to make it functionally autonomous rather than make it a tool of government policy. The bizarre definition of 'media' in the law (including not just social media sites but also email and WhatsApp) aside, the PMRA will there is also potential for abuse in the PMRA’s mission of working to end monopolies in the media with one clause declaring that any agreements with exclusivity clauses will be voided.

Pakistan has a long and proud history of its journalists' struggle for freedom of the press and the right to know, in the face of some of the most repressive conditions. At a time when the media stands as one of the most important and necessary requisites for democracy, justice and an open society, it is disappointing to see the PTI government's proposed plans for the media industry and for journalists. More than any other party in the country, the PTI knows the power of 'change' and is largely seen as a party of Pakistan's youth. One would have thought this government at least would have understood how important a free media is for a society. Rather than rushing this bill through parliament or, even worse, promulgating it through a presidential ordinance, the government now needs to consult with the media and listen to any objections and concerns raised by various stakeholders. Running roughshod over an institution indispensable to a functioning democracy will only hurt the country and strengthen fears that this is not a government willing to tolerate dissent.