PTI not to compromise on national interests, says Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PTI will not compromise on country’s national interests.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the opposition was playing on a weak wicket. He said that the government would complete five years tenure at any cost.

He claimed that the opposition parties had no credibility among the masses and the people would not accept oppositions’ narrative of hopelessness at any level.

The PTI government would not accept the vicious trap of international monitory institutions, keeping Pakistan’s national interest at top priority, he assured.

The foreign minister said that the ministry was issuing E-visa facility to 173 countries. The Foreign Office was providing on-arrival visa facility to more than 50 countries, he added.

The positive impacts of economic policies would appear in the coming months, he maintained.

The current situation had attracted the foreign investors, he claimed. Responding to a query, he said that the US policy makers want to revive relations with Pakistan and meeting with US President Donald Trump was hard to predict in the coming months.

The foreign minister said that the Sikh community was happy and overwhelmed on opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

The government was spending Rs 2 billion on the project and had prepared a complete feasibility in this connection. He said that he was expecting opening of route with India from Khokhrapar.

He said that the country was moving ahead of critical crisis of water scarcity.

The previous governments did not deliver in removing the dangers of water shortage in the last 40 years, he added.

Sports gala: Girl students, parents and teachers participated in a weeklong colorful sports gala organised at Girls Public School here.

The event would continue for seven days under the supervision of the divisional administration, said MPS&C Principal Samina Khan while talking to journalists here on Saturday.

She said that the gala was organised on the very first day of their sports day. She said that girl students presented a number of items in the sports gala, including PT show and judo karate.

Bazila Shah, a student, said that she loves martial arts and she wishes to join a professional academy. She said that the school environment encouraged her to join the school classes in taekwondo where her trainer imparted her art of martial arts. The other students also praised the sports gala.