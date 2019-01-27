Shahbaz to be taken to PIMS for medical examination

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical examination. A medical board constituted by the Ministry of Interior will review the medical tests of the PML-N president while physiotherapy will also be conducted.

The medical board consists of cardiology consultants and other medical experts. Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government constituted a new medical board to examine the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif following recommendations of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).