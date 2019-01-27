close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Zaheer to continue as Peshawar Zalmi’s President

Sports

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas will continue as President of the Peshawar Zalmi team in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The legendary batsman, who was also President of the International Cricket Council (ICC), will be Zalmi’s president of the second consecutive year.

“Zaheer Abbas has played a pivotal role in International Cricket and has made a big name for himself. Zaheer Abbas being a part of Zalmi is a proud moment for us. I have full faith that the team will reap benefits from the expertise of Zaheer Abbas this year as well,” said Javed Afridi, Zalmi’s chairman.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain, Daren Sammy and head coach Muhammad Akram welcomed Zaheer Abbas once again as their president.

