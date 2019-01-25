Plea dismissed

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday dismissed an intra court appeal (ICA) challenging an order of a single bench that restricted filling stations from selling petrol to motorcyclists without helmet.

The bench headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza termed the appeal a frivolous one and also warned the counsel of imposing a fine for initiating such litigation. However, the bench showed restraint after the counsel tendered an apology. “This restriction is for the benefit of citizens. Don’t you know that Lahore General Hospital receive a large number of motorcyclists with head injuries?” the judge asked the counsel. The bench observed that the impugned decision by the single bench was purely on merits and no illegality had been found in it. The bench dismissed the appeal without fine. Some owners of the filling stations had challenged the decision pleading that the direction given by the single bench was beyond its jurisdiction.