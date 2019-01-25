close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Man found dead in hotel

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man was found dead at the room of a hotel in the Data Darbar police limits. He has been identified as Riaz Bhatti belonging to Jhang.

Police official said he had come to Lahore for a check-up at a hospital. He was staying at the hotel where he was found dead Thursday morning. Police said it seems he had died of cardiac arrest and his body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan