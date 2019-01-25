Man found dead in hotel

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man was found dead at the room of a hotel in the Data Darbar police limits. He has been identified as Riaz Bhatti belonging to Jhang.

Police official said he had come to Lahore for a check-up at a hospital. He was staying at the hotel where he was found dead Thursday morning. Police said it seems he had died of cardiac arrest and his body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.