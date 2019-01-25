‘Chitral deprived of share in electricity’

CHITRAL: The local leaders of PPP on Thursday criticised the PTI government for what they alleged depriving the district of the promised electricity from the Golen Gol Hydropower project.

“ Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced to give 35 megawatts electricity to Chitral after inaugurating the project. However, the PTI-led government has deprived the district of the facility,” said Fatehur Rahman Lal, the president PPP for Chitral town. Other PPP activists, including Fakhr Alam, Zarmast Khan, Abid Ali and others were also present on the occasion. “We thought the PTI government will provide more facilities to the far-off district but it deprived us of our due rights,” Fatehur Rahman said, adding, the people were facing numerous problems due to power suspension in the freezing atmosphere.

“The MNA, MPAs and district nazim have failed to come up to the expectations,” said Fakhar Alam, adding, they should resolve the electricity issue or tender resignations. They threatened to launch a protest movement if the required electricity was not provided to the district.