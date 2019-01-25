close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

NBP Funds inaugurates new Islamic Savings Center

National

January 25, 2019

Karachi: NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) has inaugurated its 20th Islamic Savings Center at Block H, North Nazimabad, Karachi.On the occasion, Dr. Amjad Waheed, CEO NBP Funds stated that North Nazimabad investors now have an opportunity to invest and save for their own retirement and children’s education and wedding. He also mentioned that mutual funds play an important role in improving savings and investment rates of the country which are at present very low.***

