KP minister seeks report on health facilities in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Thursday directed the health officials of all the tribal districts to submit a detailed report on the health infrastructure and facilities in a week to take steps for implementation of reforms.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Directorate of Health services, said an official handout. Health Advisor Dr Jawad Wasif, director health services tribal districts and other officers concerned from the tribal districts attended the meeting. The minister was briefed about health facilities and infrastructure in the merged districts.

Addressing the meeting, the health minister said that the government would overcome all shortcomings in the health facilities of the province including merged areas. He told the officers to submit a detailed report on the health infrastructure in merged districts so as practical measures could be taken for improvement and to ensure quality healthcare services. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were personally taking interest to develop merged areas and raise the standard of living of the people. He said Pak Army and tribal people played a vital role in peace building and establishing the writ of the government in the region.