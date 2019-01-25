Fesco imposed Rs 152.1m fine on power thieves in four months

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) have caught 5,952 power thieves and imposed Rs 152.1million fine on them in the last four months.

On the special directive of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Mujahid Islam Billah, special teams are taking strict action against power theft in Fesco region on daily basis.

The Fesco authorities started the combing operation against power thieves from October 2018 and in four months some 5,952 power pilferers were detected and they were fined to the tune of Rs 152.1 million in the shape of detection bills consisting upon 9.4 million units.

The Fesco authorities recovered 98.8 million from power thieves and registered cases against 1,144 power thieves. In addition, electricity connections of the consumers involved in power theft have also been disconnected.

According to details, special teams of Fesco first circle caught 1,313 power pilferers and imposed Rs 44.4 million fine consisting upon 2.86 million units while recovered Rs 28.9 million and register FIRs against 229 consumers.

Similarly, special teams of second circle caught 2,486 consumers stealing electricity and registered FIRs against 188 power thieves. These pilferers were imposed Rs 36.3 million fine in the shape of detection and was recovered Rs 20.9 million from them.

In Jhang circle, 1,155 power pilferers were caught by special teams and 330 accused were booked while Rs 38.2 million fine was imposed in the shape of detection bills and Rs 26.5 million were recovered.

In Sargodha circle, special team caught 998 electricity thieves and registered cases against 397 consumers and fined them Rs 33 million in the shape of detection bills and recovered Rs 23.5 million from them. These power pilferers were involved in electricity theft through direct from PVC cable, slowness of meter and meter tempering.