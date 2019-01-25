close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Silence please

January 25, 2019

A free thinking environment is essential for broadening the space where people can have meaningful debates to find solution to the current problems. Unfortunately, the atmosphere in parliament is anything but congenial. A few parliamentarians never allow a speaker from the opposite camp to complete his/her speech. Hence, parliamentarians are not able to articulate their ideas due to sloganeering and uproar.

On some occasions, the environment in parliament resembles that of a noisy primary classroom. Parliamentarians must pledge to maintain the decorum of a prestigious state institution.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

