Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Sewage mess on University Road

Karachi

Commuters in the city suffered massive traffic jams for a second consecutive day on Thursday as authorities were unable to fix a broken sewerage line on University Road. Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan rushed to the spot, issued necessary instructions and deployed heavy machinery to resolve the problem on an immediate basis.

