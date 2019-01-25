Sewage mess on University Road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Commuters in the city suffered massive traffic jams for a second consecutive day on Thursday as authorities were unable to fix a broken sewerage line on University Road. Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan rushed to the spot, issued necessary instructions and deployed heavy machinery to resolve the problem on an immediate basis.
