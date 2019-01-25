close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
Anil Datta
January 25, 2019

Adab Festival Pakistan to kick off on Feb 1

Karachi

A three-day Adab Festival-Pakistan will begin at the Governor’s House on February 1. This was announced by Ameena Saiyid, co-organiser of the festival. She said there was going to be 140 speakers of whom 125 were from Pakistan. The festival is going to feature participation from all over Pakistan.

As an additional feature, there will be a puppet show connotative of the culture of all parts of Pakistan. A comedy show by Shafaat Ali is also scheduled. There will also be a book launch for the award of the Getz Pharma prize. There will also be the launch of a book by Imrana Khan. In all, there will be 25 book launches.

Among the speakers to be featured will be Imdad Hussaini Dr Ishrat Hussain, Noorul Huda Shah, Irtikhar Arif, Anwar Shaoor, Kishwar Naheed, Zehra Nigah, Arfa Zehra, and Mohammed Hanif. Another one of the speakers will be ex-UK envoy to Uzbekistan Fred Murray and Daniel Marko of the US. Asif Aslam Farrukhi, one of the organisers, said that the festival was meant to highlight the highly varied culture of Pakistan. Sibtain Naqvi of Getz Pharma said, “It will be a landmark function.”

