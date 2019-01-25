Meezan Bank, KIA Motors sign deal

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan Ltd to start vehicle assembly and manufacturing operations in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, both the parties have agreed to jointly promote campaign for the KIA Grand Carnival, it added.

Meezan Bank has created a prospect for providing priority vehicle delivery to its customers across Pakistan. KIA is one of the world’s fastest growing automobile manufacturers.

Ariful Islam, deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, said: “Meezan Bank Car Ijarah has been developed to comply with the principles of Shariah for providing convenient car financing.”

“The bank follows a strategy of maintaining stringent credit criteria and fast deliveries to maintain optimal customer service in line with the service values of the bank,” he added.