Opposition meeting on 28th to evolve policy to deal with govt

ISLAMABAD: The first ever united opposition Parliamentary Groups’ meeting will take place on January 28 in the Committee Room No 2 of the Parliament House.

Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting, and it will discuss further strategy of the united opposition to deal with the government in House.

It is likely Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Amir Haider Khan Hoti and Sherry Rehman will also attend the meeting. Shehbaz Sharif will participate and open the debate on mini-budget on Monday.

The parliamentary sources told The News/Jang that the delay in formation of standing and other committees of the House would also come under discussion in the Monday meeting.

It is expected that the National Assembly and Senate Houses would continue till February 1.

Meanwhile, parliamentary groups in opposition will maintain their close consultations during these days. They have already decided to create further closeness in their ranks, the sources added.