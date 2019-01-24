FIH suspends Pakistan from Pro Hockey League

KARACHI: The FIH has suspended Pakistan from participating in 2019 FIH Pro Hockey League after PHF informed the world body that it intends to withdraw from first three games.

However, FIH feared that Pakistan’s withdrawal from matches would jeopardise the tournament. Subsequently, they had left with “no other option but to suspend Pakistan from the event” “Pakistan will not take part in the 2019 FIH Pro League,” said FIH in a statement. “The Pakistan Hockey Association informed FIH today that they were no longer able to play their first three games planned against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, citing inevitable circumstances,” the statement adds. Therefore, according to the statement, the International Hockey Federation has taken the decision to suspend the Asian team from the 2019 FIH Pro League in order not to jeopardize the regularity and the smooth delivery of the event.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said expressed his regret over Pakistan’s decision to withdraw from first three games. “It is regretful that Pakistan has decided only now to withdraw from the first games of the FIH Pro League. Consequently, FIH were left with no other option than suspending Pakistan from the rest of the competition’s season,” he said. The non-participation of Pakistan has no impact on the competition format. The eight Men teams of the FIH Pro League will play each other on a home and away basis from January to June.