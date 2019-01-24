Girl falls to death in Iqbal Town

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a rooftop in Iqbal Town Wednesday. Police have handed over the body to the deceased family after completing legal formalities. She has been identified as Emaan, a resident of Neelum Block. She was playing on the rooftop from where she fell down and as a result sustained head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
LAHORE: A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a rooftop in Iqbal Town Wednesday. Police have handed over the body to the deceased family after completing legal formalities. She has been identified as Emaan, a resident of Neelum Block. She was playing on the rooftop from where she fell down and as a result sustained head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.