January 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Girl falls to death in Iqbal Town

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

LAHORE: A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a rooftop in Iqbal Town Wednesday. Police have handed over the body to the deceased family after completing legal formalities. She has been identified as Emaan, a resident of Neelum Block. She was playing on the rooftop from where she fell down and as a result sustained head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

