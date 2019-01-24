Islamabad to have soccer academy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) plans to establish National Football Academy in Islamabad as official decision to the affect is expected to be taken during the new PFF congress and Executive Committee meeting to be held next month.

The News has learnt that matter of establishing academy came under discussion during PFF delegation meeting with the Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza the other day in Islamabad.

“The government has shown willingness to support the idea of establishing academy. The Minister was keen to know on the football progress and planned measures to make the game of masses active nationally till the time FIFA and AFC backs and supports the genuine body in Pakistan,” one of the delegation members when approached, said.

Dr Fehmida Mirza promised all possible support and backing for the PFF in its quest to establish academy in Islamabad. “All possible support will be extended to the PFF for establishing academy and initiating football activities at domestic level,” the member of the delegation said.

The PFF is already planning to convene its Congress and Executive Committee meeting in mid February to officially decide on establishing academy.The delegation that was headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain also apprised the Minister on the former PFF officials decision to sent back a huge sum of more than half a million dollars back to FIFA and AFC.

“She expressed concern to send back the amount and backed and supported PFF decision to probe the matter further.”Later talking to The News PFF president requested media to help the federation establish result-oriented system of football in the country. “I think till the time, FIFA and AFC accept this football body in Pakistan we should concentrate on improvement in domestic football. We would look into the all options and use all our resources to help the game of football get roots in Pakistan. I am confident and hopeful that best efforts would be made to generate activities at all levels.”

PFF president quoted IPC Minister as saying that leading sports would get incentives once the Task Force recommendations get approval from the Prime Minister. “Task Force has finalised its recommendation and the approval is pending with the Prime Minister. Once the PM gives approval, leading sports would have system in place,” the Minister told the PFF delegation.

The News has also learnt that PFF, headed by Faisal Seleh Hayat, has gone into appeal with the Supreme Court on the formalities of PFF elections that saw Syed Ashfaq Hussain coming into power. “We would fight the case and have already moved to the Supreme Court on previous regime decisions take in haste. That includes sending money back to FIFA and AFC and consuming over Rs 200 million in just eight months time.”

The PFF delegation that met Minister IPC included Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Sharafat Hussain, Malik Aamir Dogar, Zahir Shah and Sardar Naveed Haider.