PBM seeks traders help

Islamabad: Aon Abbas Buppi, Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has called upon the business community to cooperate with PBM so that it could provide better services to the needy and poor people and contribute more effectively towards poverty alleviation from the country.

He said this while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that met him in his office led by President Ahmed Hassan Moughal. Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Vice President, ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry, Waqar Bakhtawari, Ch. Zahid Rafique, Sardar Zahid, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Abbas Hashmi, Muhammad Zareen Khan and others were in the delegation.

Aon Abbas Buppi gave a detailed briefing to the ICCI delegation about the role and services of Pakistan Bait ul Mal. He said that in genuine case, there was no issue to get financial help from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. He said that the current government was making strong efforts to steer the economy out of current challenges. He said that with the improvement in economic situation, Pakistan Bait ul Mal would provide more effective services to the poor and needy people of society.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry lauded the services of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for poverty alleviation and assured that business community would extend all possible cooperation and support to PBM so that it could render excellent services to the needy people of the country. He hoped that the current government would further strengthened PBM for enhancing its role in reducing poverty from the country. He also invited Aon Abbas Buppi to visit ICCI to address the business community. Both sides also discussed many areas of mutual cooperation for the larger benefit of the society.