505 criminals held, Rs38m valuables recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested 505 outlaws during the last three weeks and recovered looted items worth Rs38 million including gold ornaments and vehicles from them, the police spokesman said.

He said that Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

According to details, police traced 27 cases of dacoities and nabbed 37 accused besides recovering valuables more than 5.5 million from them. Police also nabbed 45 culprits involved in 32 theft cases and recovered looted items worth over Rs11 million from them.

Police also nabbed 35 persons involved in car and bike lifting incidents and recovered 14 vehicles, nine bikes, jewellery and mobile phones from them.

Police also arrested 59 proclaimed offenders during the same period while investigation on 616 cases were completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts.

Moreover, 163 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 77.382 kilogram hashish, 6.253 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 698 gram ice, 10 gram cocaine and 878 bottle wine were recovered from them.

Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed four persons after registering four cases against them. A total of 3.390 kilogram hashish, 325 gram heroin was recovered from them.

Police also arrested 63 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 55 pistols and 580 rounds from them. Two blind murder cases were traced and two persons allegedly involved in these cases were nabbed during the reporting period.

Police arrested 18 persons for selling petroleum products illegally and ten gamblers. As many as 73 persons involved in 13 cases were held for violating section 144.

Cases have been registered against these accused at various police stations and further investigation is underway. IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and said that activities of criminal elements would not be tolerated and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

The SSP has appealed citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any criminal activity around them so that strict action may be ensured against them.

The SSP further ordered for high vigilance at entry as well exit points of the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.