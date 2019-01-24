12,000 homeless get shelter

LAHORE: As many as 11,830 people have stayed in five Panah Gahas (shelter homes) established in the provincial capital in November 2018.

This was in a performance report presented to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed. The DC expressed satisfaction on the performance of officers deputed to monitor arrangements at the Panah Gahas on daily basis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Tauqeer Haidar Kazmi has formulated two months data, containing total figures of people who have stayed in these five Panah Gahas. As per data, since November 24 up till now as many as 11,830 people have stayed in the Panah Gahas, out of which 14,864 people have had breakfast while 17,760 people have had dinner.

The details further showed 4,116 people have stayed in Data Darbar Panah Gah, 3,271 people in Railway Station Panah Gah, 1,603 in Badami Bagh Panah Gah, 1,366 people in Lorry Adda Panah Gah and 1,474 at Thokar Niaz Baig Panah Gah. It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration has transported as many as 214 people from different points to the Panah Gahas through free shuttle service.