JS Bank joins hand with US firm Global Diversity Marketing

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions joined hands with U.S. based consulting firm Global Diversity Marketing (GDM) to host a business conference titled “Changing Trends: Challenges, and Opportunities” at a local hotel.

The event was well attended by business leaders, community leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from all over the world. The conference highlights included speakers from the U.S. including President and CEO of Stratford University-Dr. Richard Shurtz, GAMA CEO-Bonnie Godsman, and GDM CEO-Tariq Khan.

“The purpose of this event was to provide a platform for learning and development for management and leadership training in Pakistan, using best practices developed in the U.S.” said Tariq Khan, Founder and CEO of GDM. “Based on the feedback from attendees, GDM will be back for another event in the very near future.” added Mr. Khan.

Other U.S. based speakers like GAMA CEO Bonnie Godsman and Stratford CEO Dr. Richard Shurtz echoed Tariq’s sentiment, adding that Pakistan offers great opportunities in a multitude of sectors including business and education.****