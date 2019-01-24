Nazims to resist proposed abolition of district tier

PESHAWAR: Terming the proposed removal of district tier from the local government an attempt to return the powers to provinces, the district nazims unanimously decided to utilise all forums to resist the proposed amendment.

The Local Council Association (LCA) on Wednesday organised convention on the government expected changes in the Local Government Act 2013, to devise their future line of action. LCA President Himayatullah Mayar said devolution of power to provinces after the 18th Constitutional Amendment overburdened the provinces and further devolution to distr