Traffic woes

Every weekend we see cars, buses, taxis and even rickshaws parked on the service lanes of Seaview, causing huge traffic jams and making life miserable for the Seaview residents. We do see the traffic police at the Khayaban-e-Shamsher and Beach Avenue signals, but they completely overlook the service lanes.

The residents of the area find it extremely difficult to go out and enjoy their weekends. People should definitely visit the area for recreational activities, but they should keep in mind that Seaview is also a residential area. Service lane is for the easy movement of cars and not for the visitors to park their cars.

Syed Nehal Alvi

Karachi