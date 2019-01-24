close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Cold wave to persist as mercury drops to 9ºC again

Karachi

The mercury dropped to a single digit once again in Karachi on Tuesday night, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday, adding that the cold wave will continue in the city for the next couple of nights. “We are expecting the minimum temperature to remain between 9ºC and 11ºC for the next couple of nights,” said Karachi Met Office chief Abdur Rashid.

He said the weather turned colder under the influence of a high pressure area that followed the low pressure, which caused rain on Sunday night and Monday afternoon in Karachi, adding that the temperature will continue fluctuating in the city until the first week of February. “The temperature will start rising in Karachi in mid-February and then it will be on an upward trend. Starting in March, every passing day will be warmer than the previous one.”

