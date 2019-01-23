Lack of proper planning hinders growth: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday said that lack of proper planning was major hurdle to the economic growth of country while there was shortage of donors and resources for Punjab.

Addressing a seminar on “Development in Punjab: Setting new priorities in Agriculture and Industry”, jointly organised by International Growth Centre in partnership with Planning & Development Board and Finance Department Punjab, he said that the planning process could be improved by utilising modern technology but also effectively implement the plans. For this, there is need to improve the public sector capabilities and improve the monitoring system and PTI reforms agenda is focused towards it.

The minister said the Punjab government focused on agriculture and SME sectors for its next five-year growth strategy and reforms are initiated on it. He said a portal was launched for ease of doing business and assistance was being provided for SME sector investments.

He emphasised on the need to use technology to help in monitoring and evaluation of projects and restructuring to solve the institutional problems of government organisations to work better.

The minister stressed on the importance of having properly planned and executed projects so that we can go out of the current situation where there is aid but no development.

Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh stressed the need of financial management in planning and explaining the budget making process.

Punjab Planning & Development Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani emphasised on the government’s top development priority of Human Development.

“The top priority of the government at the moment is to rationalise spending and have an equitable development model.

We are launching our growth strategy that is going to address all these issues and help us move toward a growth model that is equitable and inclusive,” he said.

Open courts: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that open courts will be conducted to provide relief to employees. Basic rights of workers will be ensured.

He stated this while speaking at the LDA workers convention held here at LDA Johar Town head office.

The provincial minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already proved his services in health, sports and education sectors.

Necessary initiatives are being taken to provide basic rights to employees according to the mission and direction of party. He said the previous government wasted time but we have started to rebuild the positive image of all departments.

I have been given task to serve workers without discrimination of party or any other issue. Public has supported Imran Khan on the hope of betterment of economic system of Pakistan.