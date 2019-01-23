From profit to loss

This refers to the article ‘On another flight’ (January 20, TNS) by Shahzada Irfan Ahmed. I believe that the downfall of PIA is due to overstaffing. Political personalities or bureaucrats, when in power, have used their influence to provide a job to someone they favour.

This practice gradually turned a profitable organisation into a loss-making entity and pushed it towards irreversible decline.

Zafar Gigyani

Charsadda