From profit to loss

This refers to the article ‘On another flight’ (January 20, TNS) by Shahzada Irfan Ahmed. I believe that the downfall of PIA is due to overstaffing. Political personalities or bureaucrats, when in power, have used their influence to provide a job to someone they favour.
This practice gradually turned a profitable organisation into a loss-making entity and pushed it towards irreversible decline.
Zafar Gigyani
Charsadda
