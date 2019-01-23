close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

From profit to loss

Newspost

January 23, 2019

This refers to the article ‘On another flight’ (January 20, TNS) by Shahzada Irfan Ahmed. I believe that the downfall of PIA is due to overstaffing. Political personalities or bureaucrats, when in power, have used their influence to provide a job to someone they favour.

This practice gradually turned a profitable organisation into a loss-making entity and pushed it towards irreversible decline.

Zafar Gigyani

Charsadda

