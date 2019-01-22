Peace body member dies in road accident

LANDIKOTAL: A member of the peace committee was killed and two others sustained injuries when their car fell into a gorge in Zeyaray area of Landikotal tehsil in Khyber tribal district, sources said on Monday.

They said that Anwar, a member of the local peace committee Tauheedul Islam, was killed while Abdul Manan and Raqeeb sustained injuries after their car fell into a deep ravine due to over-speeding.

Soon after the incident, line officer Swalzar Khan Afridi along with a contingent of Khassadars rushed to the scene and retrieved the dead and rescued the injured. They shifted the body to his ancestral village in Zakhakhel, while the injured were taken to Landikotal hospital for treatment.

All the victims hailed from Bazaar Zakhakhel, the far-flung area of Landikotal tehsil. The hospital sources said that the condition of the injured was stable.