Use of technology vital to ensure quality investigation

Islamabad: The use of latest technology and expertise of police officials about crime scene management is vital to ensure quality investigation and resolve cases immediately on merit.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar during his visit to Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) headquarters. DIG (Operations), SSP (Operations), AIG (Operations) Zonal SPs and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

SP (Investigation) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer and other officials from investigation wing welcome the IGP on his arrival. The IGP addressed the officers and jawans from Criminal Investigation Agency, Ant-Car Lifting Cell and INV and appreciated the performance of CIA.

He directed to accelerate efforts for effective policing and use all available resources to ensure arrests of dacoits, burglars and others involved in criminal activities. The IGP directed to ensure arrest of criminals at large and provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

IGP also visited the CRO/CIA office and IT lab. He reviewed the assistance being provided by these both offices to Islamabad Capital Territory Police and asked to upgrade the entire record on modern lines. He said that both offices should be equipped on modern lines so that they can perform more effectively.