Prepare CPEC projects roadmap: CS

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed that a roadmap for projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) be prepared at the earliest.

He was presiding over the first meeting of Punjab CPEC Progress Review Committee, at Civil Secretariat. He said that CPEC would connect the neglected areas directly to the process of progress in the country.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that establishment of the committee is aimed at speeding up pace of work on CPEC projects in the province. He ordered the Chairman Planning and Development to set up a special cell in his department for better coordination. He opined that CPEC would usher into a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan. He said the government is implementing a comprehensive development plan and fields of health, education and social sector development are its priorities.

Condolence reference

A condolence reference was held here Monday to pay tributes to the 50 years meritorious services of Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmed Siddiqi (late), a distinguished professor of Persian, writer, poet and philanthropist, for the Government College University. Prof Siddiqi, the author of more than 70 books on Islam, history, poetry and Persian literature, passed away last week at the age of 84. He had been the first registrar of GCU Lahore from 2002 to 2007. Prof Khurshid Rizvi shed light on the inspiring personality of Prof Siddiqi and his services. —Correspondent