NA speaker tells students to strive for life’s aim

TANDO ALLAHYAR: The Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School, Rashidabad (SSTPSR) celebrated the Founders Day at Rashidabad today. Asad Qaisar, the Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan was the chief guest at the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, the Speaker appreciated the efforts of the Sargodhian Old Boys Association (SOBA) and congratulated the principal and the faculty members on their commendable work for the institution. He advised the students to be focused, have aim in life and strive to achieve it. He said the teaching is a noble profession and the teachers play a pivotal role in transforming the lives of the young minds and make them useful citizens of the country.Earlier, the Principal Air Commodore (retd) Nayyar Qayum Khawja in his address underscored the landmark achievements made by the school.

He highlighted the splendid success of the students in the Cambridge International Examinations wherein they bagged positions. He also appreciated the student’s performances in the extracurricular activities and sports. The major attraction of the event was the vibrant performances by students who presented folk dances and also put up a great acrobatic show. The chief guest awarded the outstanding students with prizes, trophies and certificates.

The Sargodhian Spirit Trust is a nonprofit organization formed by the Sargodha Old Boy’s Association (Alumni of the PAF College, Sargodha) to establish educational centers of excellence across Pakistan. It reflects the resolve of the Sargodhians to pay back for the quality education that they received at their alma mater by giving deserving brilliant students an opportunity to receive quality education at the Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School, Rashidabad. The school offers free education to deserving students as well.