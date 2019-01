More rain expected in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD: More widespread rain is expected in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A westerly wave was still affecting most of the upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday. Widespread rain is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Few moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

More snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division, including Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam jabba and upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was: Kalam 35mm, Chitral 32mm, Dir Upper 28mm, Lower 05mm, Mirkhani 25mm, Balakot, Pattan 24mm, Drosh 22mm, Malam jabba 21mm, Saidu Sharif 14mm, Kakul 06mm, Parachinar 06mm; Balochistan: Pasni 28mm, Khuzdar 19mm, Ormara 10mm,

Lasbella 08mm, Kalat 07mm, Quetta (City 06mm, SM 04mm), Zhob 03mm, Sibbi 01mm; and Sindh: Karachi (University road 38mm, Landhi 31mm, Phelwan Ghot 29mm, Airport 15mm, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Masroor 12mm, Ghulshan-e-Hadid, Nazimabad 10mm, North Karachi 07mm, Padidan 17mm, Sakrand 15mm, Rohri 13mm, Dadu 11mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 10mm, Sukkur, Jaccobabad 07mm, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad 06mm, Moenjodaro 04mm, and Tandojam 02 mm.

The rainfall recorded in Punjab was: Murree 27mm, Gujrat 18mm, Sialkot (Airport 10mm, City 05mm), Hafizabad 09mm, Bahawalpur (Airport 09mm, city 08mm), Lahore (Airport 08mm, City 06mm), Mangla 08mm, Gujranwala, Okara 06mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 06mm, Bokra 04mm, ZP 03mm, Golra, New Airport 02mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05mm), Jhang, Khanpur 05mm, Sargodha 05mm, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal 04mm, Layyah 03mm, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnager, Sahiwal, Mianwali 02mm, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Kasur and Rahim Yar Khan 01mm.

The rainfall in Kashmir was Rawalakot 26mm, Muzaffarabad 16mm, Garidupatta 14mm, Kotli 11mm and Gilgit Baltistan: Hunza 10mm, Skardu 07mm, Chillas 03mm, Bagrote 01mm. The snowfall recorded during this period was: Kalam 17.5inch, Malam jabba 08inch, Chitral 5.9inch, Astore 4.3inch, Skardu 2.4inch, Murree 2.0inch, Drosh 1.5inch.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Gupis, Bagrote -07 °C, Skardu -06 °C, Parachinar, Astore -04°C, Kalat, Malamjabba, Kalam, Hunza, Quetta -03 °C, Drosh -02 °C and Rawalakot, Dalbandin and Mirkhani -01 °C.