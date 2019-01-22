Man kills wife for ‘honour’ in North Nazimabad

A man strangled his wife to death in their home in Block F, North Nazimabad on Monday apparently in the name of ‘honour’.

The incident occurred within the limits of Hyderi police station. The suspect Iftikhar Ahmed, who has been taken into custody and has confessed, claimed that he killed his wife and the mother of his seven children Kauser Bibi because he suspected her.

He told police that they used to fight often over the matter and on Monday, he beat her up badly during one such argument and then strangled her to death. After receiving the information, police reached the site and shifted the victim’s body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

After medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for burial. According to District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao, the police have arrested her husband, who also confessed to the crime. The couple had gotten married in 2005 and have seven children. A case has been registered while further investigation is under way.