4-day anti-polio drive begins today

MINGORA: Four-day anti-polio campaign is being launched in Swat by the district administration today (Monday), which will continue till January 24.

All arrangements have been completed for the campaign. A meeting on the preparation of polio campaign was held under Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saqib Raza Aslam at his office in Gulkada, Saidu Sharif on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fadad Khan, DHO Ghulam Subhani, EPI coordinator, and others were also present. The DC was informed about the campaign and told that preparations for the drive have been completed.

The officers were directed that they should work with the national zeal for the eradication of polio so that the country could get rid of the deadly disease.

“Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the teams who commit negligence in immunising children,” the DC said.

AC dies in Swat road mishap: An assistant commissioner (AC) was killed and two others including a cop sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into the river in Cham Ghari area in Bahrain tehsil of Swat district on Sunday, the sources said.

They said that the vehicle of Assistant Commissioner Bahrain, Abid Khan, fell into the river in Cham Ghari area. As a result, Abid Khan died on the spot and his relative Abidullah and cop Imtiaz sustained injuries. The body and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.