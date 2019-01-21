'Dream of change shattered'

JI leader Liaquat Baloch has said the PTI government has become a curse for the masses and the dream of change has shattered. The JI leader said this while addressing the representatives of the teachers from all over the country. He said there was a decline in every walk of life and political instability, clash of institutions and the attempt of the ministers to create an atmosphere of uncertainty was affecting the working of the entire system. He said the JI would carry its corruption free Pakistan drive to its logical end and it would continue its efforts for across the board accountability. He said recovery of the looted wealth would guarantee stability of economy and progress. Liaquat Baloch said the JI would hold programmes all over the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.