Broken roads

The last time when a majority of Karachi’s streets roads were carpeted was during the regime of Pervez Musharraf. Since then, the streets of Karachi were left as it is and they are now in an appalling condition. Even though the present government has carpeted some main roads of the city, there are so many areas where roads are in a dilapidated condition. The situation is further aggravated when these roads get covered with sewerage filth due to choked sewerage lines. In some areas like New Karachi, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Korangi, Malir and North Karachi, the situation is unbearable.

The relevant authorities should look into this matter and carry out the repair and maintenance work as soon as possible. Moreover, after every five years, all roads should be repaired.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi