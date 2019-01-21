We’ve got mail

The PTI-led government has taken several transformative measures to give a major facelift to Pakistan Post. It is commendable that the government is already focusing on improving the performance of national entities. Pakistan’s courier industry can really benefit if the national entity turns to private courier and logistics providers, and joins hands with them.

This will serve as the doorway to an exchange of expertise, development of services and more sophisticated solutions that will create wider choices for customers. Private companies have raised the standards of the industry and it is now high time for Pakistan Post to match that in terms of service delivery and investment in infrastructure.

Syed Ovais Akhtar

Karachi