Mon Jan 21, 2019
January 21, 2019

Travelling by train

Newspost

January 21, 2019

It is laudable that Pakistan Railways is offering free travelling facilities to senior citizens for all seat classes. In addition, people between 65 and 75 years old can travel by train at half prices.

This is the best gift for the elderly people who are thankful that the ministry for railways has offered a great facility to senior citizens. It would be even better if the railways minister asked private trains to implement the decision as well.

Sayed Tassaduque Hussain

Shikarpur

