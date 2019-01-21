No need for military courts, says Khursheed

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday said there is no need for the army courts because the judiciary is playing a more active role now. He said the PPP supported the army courts in the past because of the frequent incidents of terrorism.

While talking to the media persons in Sukkur, Shah said now the government is strong and the CJ of the Supreme Court is determined to reform the judicial system to ensure speedy justice and as such the military courts are not required.

The PPP’s senior leader asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to apologise to the nation over the Sahiwal incident. Khursheed Shah said the government seemed powerless to take action against those who carried out the action. Shah said the Sahiwal incident was an act of terrorism and the responsible should be punished sternly.Wishing the prime minister luck to complete his tenure, he warned however, that may not happen. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised 10 million jobs and 50,000 houses which are sweet dreams only.