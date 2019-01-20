3 snack factories sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority carried out a grand operation against adulterators and unhygienic food points in Sahiwal and its surrounding areas here on Saturday.

During the operation, the PFA teams have sealed three snack factories, cheese unit and a sweet production unit. The teams also discarded more than 2,000 kilogram substandard food. The operation continued for 10 hours under the supervision of the PFA officials.