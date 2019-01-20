Qul

MARDAN: Qul for the noted Pashto poet Farman Ali Zahir, who died of cardiac arrest on Friday, will be held today (Sunday) at Mayar village. His Namz-e-Janaza was offered at Mayar village on Friday. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. Relatives, poets, journalists and government officials attended the last rituals of the poet, who had authored several books.