Karachi to host 10km marathon on Feb 3

KARACHI: A 10-kilometre marathon will be held here on February 3, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani announced here on Saturday.

Briefing reporters at his office, Iftikhar said it would be a major marathon in the history of Karachi during the last 26 years. He said distinguished personalities from different walks of life would also be part of the marathon.

Also present was Dr Farhan Essa of Essa Laboratory. The commissioner said that for promotion of sports in Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had given him special instructions, adding, holding marathon was part of his advice.

He said the event would be conducted like a festival which would be a regular annual feature in future. It will promote peace and harmony in the city which will also send a positive message to the international community, he said.

The race will begin at 9am. The aspirants can register themselves online at commissionerkarachi.gos.pk and through whatsapp number 0316-0111712. On spot registration will also be made at 8am and registration for taking chest number will be made at 8:30 am. Iftikhar said three age-group people would take part in the event who would be differentiated through stickers of various colours. In green category under-19 participants, both boys and girls, will take part and their minimum age should be 16 years. In red category the maximum age of participants should be 19 years.

In blue category those above 30-year of age will take part. In blue category only male will participate. The marathon will begin from Moin Khan Academy Khayaban-e-Tipu and will pass through Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Captain Farhan Shaheed Park, Khayaban-e-Ettihad and Khayaban-e-Shaheen before ending at Moin Khan Academy. Iftikhar said special arrangements had been made at AKD Ground for parking vehicles. Traffic police will control traffic and volunteers would guide people. Prizes would also be given to leading six participants, both male and female, in each category.

On six different places on the rout driking water, food, first-aid, washrooms and shuttle service facilities would be provided.

In order to cope with emergency arrangements of fire-brigade, medical facilities and ambulances have been made.