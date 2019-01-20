close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Uncle raped, killed minor

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

LAHORE : The DNA report and all other evidences have proved that the 9-year-old girl who was murdered in the Lohari area a month back was raped and killed by her uncle.

Police said the DNA report and all other evidences had proved that victim’s uncle Taimour murdered her after rape. The accused is already in police custody.

