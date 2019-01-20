Uncle raped, killed minor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The DNA report and all other evidences have proved that the 9-year-old girl who was murdered in the Lohari area a month back was raped and killed by her uncle.
Police said the DNA report and all other evidences had proved that victim’s uncle Taimour murdered her after rape. The accused is already in police custody.
