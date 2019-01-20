close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Khawaja brothers’ remand extended

National

January 20, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of former PML-N ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique by seven days in the Paragon Housing scam. NAB officials produced the Khawaja brothers before the court of judge Syed Najam Ul Hassan amid tight security. The NAB officials implored the court to extend the physical remand of both accused to carry out further investigations in the case. On the other hand, the counsel of the accused argued before the court that further physical custody of his clients was unnecessary. However, the court after hearing both parties, extended physical remand of the accused for seven days.

