Over 800,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops

MULTAN: More than 800,000 children will be administrated anti-polio drops in a three-day drive from January 21.

Reportedly, the district administration has ordered stern action against the parents, who will refuse the anti-polio drops.

The health authorities have constituted 2,195 teams in the district.

The authorities have constituted teams to cover bus stands, railway stations and other areas to administrate anti-polio drops.

The authorities have appointed 134 zonal supervisors to monitor the performance of area in-charges.

Earlier, Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik inaugurated national anti-polio campaign at Mian Shahbaz Sharif hospital on Saturday and administrated anti-polio drops to children.

Talking to parents, he said the administration has issued strict orders for taking action against parents on refusing to administer anti-polio drops.

He said the district administration has ensured security of polio teams at all levels.

He said the district administration is going to set up polio camps at every nook and corner in the district to ensure coverage of all areas.