India praised for ‘perfect finish’ to historic Australia tour

NEW DELHI: India’s cricketers are being hailed a once-in-a-generation side as the World Cup looms, capping off a “perfect finish” to their historic Australia tour with a maiden One-day International bilateral series victory.
The Men in Blue will return home to India triumphant without having lost a Test or limited-overs series — a first on Australian soil.
The Test victory was India’s first in 71 years of trying in Australia, a crowning achievement burnished by another historic first as the visitors clinched the ODI series 2-1 in Melbourne on Friday.
“Perfect Finish To Dream Tour”, declared the Mail Today daily on page one Saturday.
“One-Day wonder Down Under”, ran a front page headline in the weekend edition of the Indian Express newspaper. Other Indian dailies called it a “perfect ending” and “series of firsts”.
