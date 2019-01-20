India praised for ‘perfect finish’ to historic Australia tour

NEW DELHI: India’s cricketers are being hailed a once-in-a-generation side as the World Cup looms, capping off a “perfect finish” to their historic Australia tour with a maiden One-day International bilateral series victory.

The Men in Blue will return home to India triumphant without having lost a Test or limited-overs series — a first on Australian soil.

The Test victory was India’s first in 71 years of trying in Australia, a crowning achievement burnished by another historic first as the visitors clinched the ODI series 2-1 in Melbourne on Friday.

“Perfect Finish To Dream Tour”, declared the Mail Today daily on page one Saturday.

“One-Day wonder Down Under”, ran a front page headline in the weekend edition of the Indian Express newspaper. Other Indian dailies called it a “perfect ending” and “series of firsts”.